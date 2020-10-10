DC Attorney General Says His Office is Ready to Fight Voter Intimidation

The D.C. Attorney General is alerting the city’s residents about unauthorized poll monitoring and voter intimidation this election season.

In an interview with News4, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said President Trump and his administration are trying to undermine trust in the election process by claiming that mail-in balloting will lead to massive fraud.

Racine addressed threats from the administration to direct the military, or even law enforcement, to monitor the upcoming presidential election.

"We have law enforcement watching all those ballots," President Trump said during a speech at the White House on Saturday.

“An array of federal statutes bar federal employees, law enforcement and the military from using their official power to interfere with an election,” Racine said.

Last week, a Joe Biden supporter said he was threatened by a Donald Trump supporter as he dropped off his ballot in Northwest D.C.

Racine said these types of incidents won’t be tolerated. He said he’s sure local law enforcement will be prepared for any unrest, if it happens. And that hate groups and militias have no place in D.C.

Racine said he has a team of attorneys ready to fight against voter suppression.

"We are prepared to go to court to get the appropriate remedies if necessary," Racine said. "We certainly hope it’s not necessary, but we’re prepared."

Election observers are allowed in the district, but they have to get credentials with the Board of Elections and follow strict rules that prevent interference with voting, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

“It is unlawful to threaten, intimidate, or coerce District residents who choose to vote by mail or in-person,” Racine said in an advisory on Friday.

“Now more than ever, we urge District residents to be vigilant and report any type of unauthorized poll monitoring or voter intimidation to the Office of the Attorney General.”

If someone interferes with your right to vote through threats, intimidation or coercion, the Office of the Attorney General is asking you to call (202) 442-9828 or email consumer.protection@dc.gov.