Photos: Bradley Beal's $10M Bethesda mansion Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Bradley Beal's 13,000-square-foot Miami contemporary chic mansion is decked out with top-of-the-line features. 10 photos 1/10 Exterior view of the 13,000+ square foot mansion. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero) 2/10 The spacious kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero) 3/10 The gym is fit for an NBA athlete and features Beal's beloved anti-gravity treadmill. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero) 4/10 The game room is located in the basement, frequented by Beal's three children. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero) 5/10 The indoor basketball court has authentic NBA hardwood floors. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero) 6/10 The light-filled primary suite includes a balcony that overlooks the entire property. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero) 7/10 The primary bathroom includes a custom bathtub to fit Beal's 6-foot-4-inch frame. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero) 8/10 The home's backyard features a pool with a waterslide, a spa and a pool cabana with a full bathroom. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero) 9/10 A fire pit and an outdoor kitchen sit next to the pool. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero) 10/10 The outdoor basketball court, the second one featured in the home, doubles as a tennis court. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)