Photos: Bradley Beal's $10M Bethesda mansion

Bradley Beal's 13,000-square-foot Miami contemporary chic mansion is decked out with top-of-the-line features.

Exterior view of the 13,000+ square foot mansion. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)
The spacious kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)
The gym is fit for an NBA athlete and features Beal's beloved anti-gravity treadmill. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)
The game room is located in the basement, frequented by Beal's three children. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)
The indoor basketball court has authentic NBA hardwood floors. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)
The light-filled primary suite includes a balcony that overlooks the entire property. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)
The primary bathroom includes a custom bathtub to fit Beal's 6-foot-4-inch frame. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)
The home's backyard features a pool with a waterslide, a spa and a pool cabana with a full bathroom. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)
A fire pit and an outdoor kitchen sit next to the pool. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)
The outdoor basketball court, the second one featured in the home, doubles as a tennis court. (Photo courtesy of Raul Rivero)

This article tagged under:

real estateWashington WizardsBradley Bealcelebrity real estate

