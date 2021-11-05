DC Area Reacts to Captain White's Fish Market Departure

After nearly 50 years, Captain White's Fish Market left its regular spot at the Southwest waterfront on Thursday.

Generations of Washingtonian were in disbelief The Wharf will no longer be home to the D.C. institution for crabs. Customers took to social media to discuss their disappointment and share their memories of the market. Many recalled the fish market as a staple location throughout their childhood.

Captain White's seafood having to leave the Wharf over rent issues hurts my heart. That's my childhood right there. My grandma and I would be at the wharf every payday Friday for crabs when I was a child. Y'all really taking everything from us. — Sky 🌴 (@RealSkyAlexisss) November 5, 2021

Since 1972, Captain White's has been a beloved tradition and favorite for many for their fresh seafood. D.C.-are natives expressed sadness at the loss of the business to the area.

I can’t believe they’re gone. My parents took me here all the time when I was little— I don’t know a DC without Captain White’s!



Also, it was on a barge the whole time?! https://t.co/3iXQ9pGaLT — Victoria Rossi (@VictoriaRossi) November 5, 2021

Many Washingtonians were surprised the D.C. institution was on a barge and where surprised to see it pull away from the Southwest waterfront.

Fun Fact: I didn't realize Captain White's Seafood was a barge. The bike ride to the stadium is going to be different — Jason Mott (@moxxjason) November 5, 2021

Others expressed frustration and blamed gentrification for its departure.

What gentrification looks like, in real time —> Captain White’s Fish Market Barge Leaves the Wharf – NBC4 #Washington https://t.co/CrgZb6sOaq — David Johns (@MrDavidJohns) November 5, 2021

The departure came as a result of a long legal battle with the D.C. government over rent, News4's Mark Segraves reported.

It is unknown where the barge is headed but many hope it finds a more welcoming home.