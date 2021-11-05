DC Area Reacts to Captain White's Fish Market Departure

After nearly 50 years, Captain White's Fish Market left its regular spot at the Southwest waterfront on Thursday.
Generations of Washingtonian were in disbelief The Wharf will no longer be home to the D.C. institution for crabs. Customers took to social media to discuss their disappointment and share their memories of the market. Many recalled the fish market as a staple location throughout their childhood.
Since 1972, Captain White's has been a beloved tradition and favorite for many for their fresh seafood. D.C.-are natives expressed sadness at the loss of the business to the area.
Many Washingtonians were surprised the D.C. institution was on a barge and where surprised to see it pull away from the Southwest waterfront.
Others expressed frustration and blamed gentrification for its departure.
The departure came as a result of a long legal battle with the D.C. government over rent, News4's Mark Segraves reported.
It is unknown where the barge is headed but many hope it finds a more welcoming home.