DC Area Mormon Temple Set to Have First Open House Since 1974

By Iris Vukmanovic

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be hosting an open house for the first time since 1974, where all are welcome to see the inside of the at the Mormon temple in Kensington, Maryland.

“The Washington D.C. Temple open house is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come and see for yourself what takes place inside these sacred spaces,” said Anne Golightly, local public affairs director for the church.

The open house comes after renovation is set to be completed in the summer. The temple has been closed since March 2018. Various mechanical, electrical, plumbing and lighting systems throughout the temple were refreshed, according to the church.

The dates for the open house are Sept. 24 to Oct. 31, except for Sept. 27 and Oct. 3-4, 11, 18 and 25.

There will be a rededication of the temple Dec. 13, with a youth devotional scheduled for the evening before. Both the rededicational and the youth devotional will be broadcast to Latter-day Saint meetinghouses within the Washington DC Temple district, according to the church.

