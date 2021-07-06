DC Area Athletes to Watch For at the Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to begin July 23—in a two-week period where top athletes will battle it out for the coveted gold. Here are the athletes from D.C., Virginia and Maryland who will have the chance to bring medals to their hometowns.

Washington, D.C.

AP

Ariel Atkins: Washington Mystics guard will make her first appearance at the Olympics.

Bradley Beal: Washington Wizards shooting guard and small forward will participate in the Olympics for the first time.

Tina Charles: Washington Mystics player and WNBA Most Valuable Player is two-time Olympic medalist.

AP

Kat Holmes: D.C native and graduate of National Cathedral School will compete in fencing.

Taylor Knibb: The D.C. native is the youngest woman to ever qualify for the U.S. Olympic Triathlon Team. She is a graduate of Sidwell Friends School.

Emily Sonnett: The Washington Spirit defender will play for United States women's national soccer team.

Virginia

Getty Images

Michael Cherry: Cherry will compete in the 4x400-meter pool event. He is from Chesapeake.

Keyshawn Davis: The Norfolk native will compete in boxing. He is part of the Team Norfolk Boxing Club.

Justin Dowell: The Virginia Beach native is a BMX cycler and will compete in the freestyle event.

Getty Images

Cheta Emba: The rugby player is from Richmond and attended Maggie L. Walker Governor's School.

Townley Haas: The swimmer is from Richmond and attended Benedictine College Preparatory School.

Grant Holloway: The Chesapeake native will compete in track and field.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Victoria "Torri" Huske: The 18-year-old is from Arlington and attended Yorktown High School.

Troy Isley: The Alexandria native will compete in boxing. He is part of the Alexandria Boxing Club.

Lucas Kozeniesky: Kozenieksy is a graduate from Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax and will compete in rifle shooting.

Getty Images

Noah Lyles: Lyles will be competing in track and field and was born in Fairfax. He attended T.C. Williams High School.

Andrew Seliskar: The swimmer is a native from McLean and a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

Trevor Stewart: The track and field athlete is from Lorton and a graduate of South County High School.

Maryland

Getty Images

Phoebe Bacon: The swimmer is from Chevy Chase and attended Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart.

Christina Clemons: The track and field athlete is from Waldorf.

Kayla DiCello: Gymnast Kayla DiCello from Montgomery County is headed to the Olympics as an alternate on Team USA. She practices at Hill's Gymnastics in Gaithersburg.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant: The Olympic gold medalist and current player for the Brooklyn nets hails from Prince George's County.

Abby Gustaitis: The rugby player is from White Hall and attended the University of Maryland.

Farrah Hall: The Annapolis native will compete in sailing and attended St. Mary's College of Maryland.

Chase Kalisz: The swimmer is from Bel Air and will compete in the 400m individual medley.

Harry How/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky: The two-time Olympian and six-time Olympic medalist is from Bethesda. She graduated from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart.

Helen Maroulis: The wrestler is from Rockville, and she is one of two Olympic gold medal wrestlers from Maryland.

Kyle Snyder: The gold-medalist wrestler is from Woodbine and attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School.

Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe: The tennis player was born in Hyattsville.

Andrew Wilson: The swimmer is from Bethesda.

Katie Zaferes: The athlete is from Hampstead and will compete in the triathlon.