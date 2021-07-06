DC Area Athletes to Watch For at the Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to begin July 23—in a two-week period where top athletes will battle it out for the coveted gold. Here are the athletes from D.C., Virginia and Maryland who will have the chance to bring medals to their hometowns.

Washington, D.C.

Sun Mystics Basketball
AP

Ariel Atkins: Washington Mystics guard will make her first appearance at the Olympics.

Bradley Beal: Washington Wizards shooting guard and small forward will participate in the Olympics for the first time.

Tina Charles: Washington Mystics player and WNBA Most Valuable Player is two-time Olympic medalist.

Tina Charles
AP
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, left, defends Washington Mystics' Tina Charles (31) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Everett, Wash. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Kat Holmes: D.C native and graduate of National Cathedral School will compete in fencing.

Taylor Knibb: The D.C. native is the youngest woman to ever qualify for the U.S. Olympic Triathlon Team. She is a graduate of Sidwell Friends School.

Emily Sonnett: The Washington Spirit defender will play for United States women's national soccer team.

Virginia

Michael Cherry
Getty Images
DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 29: Michael Cherry of the United States competes in the 4x400 Metres Mixed Relay during day three of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF )

Michael Cherry: Cherry will compete in the 4x400-meter pool event. He is from Chesapeake.

Keyshawn Davis: The Norfolk native will compete in boxing. He is part of the Team Norfolk Boxing Club.

Justin Dowell: The Virginia Beach native is a BMX cycler and will compete in the freestyle event.

Cheta Emba
Getty Images
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 07: Cheta Emba of USA gestures while running with the ball for a try during the Women's Bronze Medal Final match between USA and Australia on Day Three of the the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series - Dubai at The Sevens Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

Cheta Emba: The rugby player is from Richmond and attended Maggie L. Walker Governor's School.

Townley Haas: The swimmer is from Richmond and attended Benedictine College Preparatory School.

Grant Holloway: The Chesapeake native will compete in track and field.

Torri Huske
Al Bello/Getty Images
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 13: Torri Huske of the United States reacts after setting an American record while competing in a semifinal heat for the Women's 100m butterfly during Day One of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 13, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Victoria "Torri" Huske: The 18-year-old is from Arlington and attended Yorktown High School.

Troy Isley: The Alexandria native will compete in boxing. He is part of the Alexandria Boxing Club.

Lucas Kozeniesky: Kozenieksy is a graduate from Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax and will compete in rifle shooting.

Noah Lyles
Getty Images
EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 27: Noah Lyles reacts after winning the Men's 200 Meter Final during day ten of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles: Lyles will be competing in track and field and was born in Fairfax. He attended T.C. Williams High School.

Andrew Seliskar: The swimmer is a native from McLean and a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

Trevor Stewart: The track and field athlete is from Lorton and a graduate of South County High School.

Maryland

Phoebe Bacon
Getty Images
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 18: Phoebe Bacon of the United States competes in a semifinal heat for the Women's 200m backstroke during Day Six of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 18, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Phoebe Bacon: The swimmer is from Chevy Chase and attended Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart.

Christina Clemons: The track and field athlete is from Waldorf.

Kayla DiCello: Gymnast Kayla DiCello from Montgomery County is headed to the Olympics as an alternate on Team USA. She practices at Hill's Gymnastics in Gaithersburg.

Kevin Durant
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Kevin Durant #5 of the USA Basketball Men's National Team handles the ball against Serbia during the Gold Medal Game on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1 on August 21, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Kevin Durant: The Olympic gold medalist and current player for the Brooklyn nets hails from Prince George's County.

Abby Gustaitis: The rugby player is from White Hall and attended the University of Maryland.

Farrah Hall: The Annapolis native will compete in sailing and attended St. Mary's College of Maryland.

Chase Kalisz: The swimmer is from Bel Air and will compete in the 400m individual medley.

Katie Ledecky
Harry How/Getty Images
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: (BROADCAST - OUT) Swimmer, Katie Ledecky of the United States poses for a photo with her five medals on the Today show set on Copacabana Beach on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky: The two-time Olympian and six-time Olympic medalist is from Bethesda. She graduated from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart.

Helen Maroulis: The wrestler is from Rockville, and she is one of two Olympic gold medal wrestlers from Maryland.

Kyle Snyder: The gold-medalist wrestler is from Woodbine and attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School.

Frances Tiafoe
Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Frances Tiafoe of The United States celebrates in his Men's Singles Second Round match against Vasek Pospisil of Canada during Day Three of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by AELTC/Jed Leicester - Pool/Getty Images)

Frances Tiafoe: The tennis player was born in Hyattsville.

Andrew Wilson: The swimmer is from Bethesda.

Katie Zaferes: The athlete is from Hampstead and will compete in the triathlon.

