Damascus father accused of abusing his baby daughter

A father from Damascus, Maryland, faces two counts of first-degree child abuse after authorities say he shook and punched his 5-month-old baby.

The defendant, Oliver Hernández Caballero, appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing. The judge decided to hold him without bail based on the statement of charges.

According to the investigation, on Dec. 28, the accused said he was alone with his baby at a home in Damascus when he noticed the baby was having difficulty eating and breathing. He called the baby's mother and she told him to call 911.

The baby girl was taken to Children's National with injuries described as unexplained, including a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage, rib fractures, bruises and a laceration to the liver.

Authorities and child protection officials began to investigate. According to documents, on Jan. 5, Hernández confessed to having shaken and hit the baby in the stomach hours before calling the ambulance.

The 25-year-old said it wasn't the first time he had done so.

According to his attorney, he has no criminal record and is a special education teacher at Seneca High School.

Telemundo 44 asked the school for a statement but did not immediately receive a response.

Hernández Caballero's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.