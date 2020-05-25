Crowds Flock to Ocean City Boardwalk, Beach Area on Memorial Day Weekend

People headed to Ocean City, Maryland, for the start of Memorial Day weekend as state officials begin lifting bans related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city's famed boardwalk became crowded with people strolling, and video posted on social media shows
many forgoing masks.
Officials in Ocean City opened its boardwalk and beach to the public at the beginning of May. The city also lifted restrictions on hotels, motels and other rental properties to accommodate crowds heading to Ocean City.
Social distancing rules
remain in effect in Ocean City.
"Everyone is going to have to take some personal responsibility for their actions, throughout the state whether they are in Baltimore, Annapolis or Ocean City," Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said before Memorial Day.
The state's stay-at-home order ended on May 15.
