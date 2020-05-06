coronavirus

Court Grants 3 Loudoun Co. Towns Permission to Move Elections

By Associated Press

Voters Cast Ballots During Midterm Elections
A “Vote” sign hangs on a chair at a polling station in Philomont, Virginia, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Today’s midterm elections will determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress and will set the stage for President Donald Trump’s bid to win re-election in 2020. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Virginia Supreme Court has given permission to three towns in Loudoun County to move their municipal elections to next month in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the court decision, the towns of Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville will now hold their municipal elections to Thursday, June 4, county officials said Tuesday.

In addition, the towns of Hamilton and Round Hill are scheduled to hold their municipal elections on Tuesday, May 19, two weeks later than originally scheduled, the county said.

Loudoun County election officials are encouraging voters in the upcoming town elections to cast absentee ballots. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the May 19 elections is Tuesday, May 12. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the June 4 elections is Thursday, May 28.

Officials said social distancing measures are in place for in-person absentee voting at the Office of Elections and Voter Registration, and only curbside absentee voting is offered. Voters will not be permitted inside the office to vote, the county said.

