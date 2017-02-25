Cold Front Ushered in Severe Storms, Hail to DC Area

Parts of the D.C. area were coated in hail -- some the size of ping-pong balls -- after a storm system moved through the region Saturday afternoon.

Storm Team4 received multiple reports of hail in the Waldorf, Maryland, area and a tornado warning was in effect for Waldorf and surrounding parts of Maryland from about 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Trees were uprooted and the storms caused damage to homes and apartment buildings in Charles County, authorities said, but there was no significant structural damage.

There was no confirmation that a tornado touched down, said Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches were in effect for much of our region, but all advisories expired about 5:30 p.m.

After the front passes, temperatures will drop into the 30s Saturday night, with some places getting into the upper 20s, and only warm up to near 50 degrees on Sunday.

Kierein has a outlook for the rest of the week as temperatures start creeping up with another chance of rain on the horizon.

Get the latest weather from NBCWashington.com:

