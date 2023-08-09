DC Human Rescue Alliance faces outbreak of canine influenza

The Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. is dealing with an outbreak of a contagious virus called canine influenza, and they need help finding foster and forever homes for hundreds animals.

“We need help,” said Humane Rescue Alliance Vice President of Medicine Dr. Penny Coder.

Staff say the super contagious virus is moving through their kennels fast and they can’t keep up.

“It’s concerning because dogs in D.C. and in the United States have never been exposed to canine influenza, so it’s considered like a novel new virus,” Coder said. “So, they don't have immunity and very few are vaccinated, so it can spread very rapidly.”

“It’s sad to see this many sick dogs in the shelter,” she said.

Coder said about 60% of the dogs in their shelters are showing symptoms and the medical team is overwhelmed. They need people to open up their homes.

“By people taking in and fostering or adopting the sick dogs, we have a safe spot for our healthy strays that we need to hold on to,” Coder said.

The Humane Rescue Alliance says intake is up and there are about 200 dogs that need homes.

They’ve waived adoption fees until Sunday to help speed things along and free up space.

“We try to make it very easy for people to help us,” Coder said.

Those who don’t want to adopt can help by fostering a dog for 28 days as quarantine, as long as they don’t have pets already.