Local
Virginia

Chickens, Dogs Seized in Virginia Cockfighting Investigation

By Associated Press

Chicken Poultry Birds Fowl Generic
Getty Images/File

HEMET, CA – APRIL 26: “Sentinel” chickens are kept in areas of concern by the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health to detect the presence of West Nile Virus on April 25, 2007 in Hemet, California. If a mosquito carrying the virus infects a chicken, the viral load will show up in a blood test even though it will not rise to levels that will cause symptoms in the bird. California health officials announced this week that West Nile Virus season is starting earlier than usual because of an unusually warm March. Mosquitoes that carry the virus have begun breeding earlier than usual and the West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquito pools, birds, or horses in eight California counties. Although the virus has not been detected in humans so far this year, 24 people have died and 1,200 sickened by the virus over the past two years in California. West Nile can be transmitted from infected birds, squirrels, and other animals to humans and animals such as horses through several varieties of female mosquitoes. The disease first appeared in the United States in 1999 in New York and killed hundreds of people during its westward expansion before gaining…

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities have arrested a northern Virginia man and seized more than 60 chickens as part of an investigation into an alleged cockfighting operation.

Prince William County Police announced Wednesday that Arwin Pingol, 35, of Manassas has been charged with 38 felony counts of animal fighting.

Police say they carried out a search warrant after receiving a tip and found 63 chickens and two dogs at Pingol's home on Ellsworth Road.

Local

Democratic primary 22 mins ago

AP VoteCast: Health Care Top Issue in Virginia

Maryland 26 mins ago

Maryland Lawmakers Kill Bill to Widen Sales Tax

Police say the chickens were being prepared for fights and that cockfighting paraphernalia was also found on the property.

They do not believe any cockfighting occurred on the property.

The dogs were not involved in fighting but were seized because police say they were receiving inadequate care.

Pingol faces an April 15 court date.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us