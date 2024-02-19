The following content is created in partnership with Inova. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington D.C. area editorial staff. Click here to learn more about the heart services at Inova.

While most of us ostensibly understand that our heart is the ever-important life-sustaining engine that supports our body’s various systems, many among us still too often take our cardiovascular health for granted and fail to prioritize preventative heart heath. The following numbers highlight the critical need for heart-disease awareness, and understanding these numbers is key to taking proactive steps toward a healthier heart, and a healthier life.

150 minutes

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week. Breaking it down, that's just 30 minutes a day, five times a week. If that sounds out of reach, remember that “moderate-intensity” includes approachable activities like brisk walking, dancing, and pushing a lawnmower. Also remember that regular physical activity is a small investment when you consider the big reward of a healthier heart.

25 percent

Cigarette smoking is responsible for about 25% of U.S. heart disease deaths. In fact, cigarette smokers are 2 to 4 times more likely to suffer from heart disease than non-smokers, and cigarette smoking doubles a person’s risk for stroke. Even if you don’t smoke, second-hand exposure can be just as damaging. It can also increase a person’s risk of coronary heart disease by about 30%, even if they’ve never touched a cigarette. Across America, secondhand smoke is the driving culprit behind roughly 34,000 premature deaths from non-smoker heart disease.

33 seconds

1 person dies every 33 seconds in the U.S. from heart disease, which is the number 1 cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. This means there are roughly 2,618 people that die every single day from a heart-related disease.

407.3 billion

According to research from the American Heart Association, the direct and indirect total costs of cardiovascular disease in the United States between 2017 and 2020 amounted to $407.3 billion; that’s $251.4 billion in direct costs and $155.9 billion in lost productivity and mortality.

5 percent

About 5 percent or 1 in 20 adults aged 20 and older have coronary artery disease (CAD), the most common type of heart disease. From chest pain to fatigue, heart palpitations, a racing heartbeat, shortness of breath and swelling in the hands or feet, CAD can manifest itself with a vast array of symptoms. If one smokes, is overweight or eats a high-sodium diet, the risk of developing a heart disease multiplies.

695,000 people

About 695,000 people in the United State died from heart disease in 2021–about 1 in every 5 deaths. That’s more than cancer, COVID-19, or unintentional injuries.

7 risk factors

Almost half of the population in America is obese. The majority of the U.S. population eats a diet known as the "Western Diet", that typically includes high amounts of processed foods, refined carbohydrates, added sugars and refined fats. According to a CDC report from 2022, less than 25% of Americans exercise regularly, an effort which would help combat the western diet. Combine all of these elements with other cultural factors like excessive alcohol consumption and genetic predispositions like high blood pressure, it’s no wonder that the U.S. has the third highest rate of heart disease. Consider the below risk factors to minimize risk and stay healthy:

Obesity and Diabetes

Unhealthy diet (high in saturated fats, trans fat, cholesterol and too much sodium)

Physical inactivity

Excessive alcohol use

High blood pressure

High low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol

Smoking and secondhand smoke exposure

8 essential ways to manage heart health

To lower your risk of developing heart disease, considering incorporating these eight essential key measures to improving and managing your cardiovascular health:

Eat a heart-healthy diet

Get moving: Aim for at least 30 to 60 minutes of activity daily

Don't smoke or use tobacco

Get quality sleep

Maintain a healthy weight

Control cholesterol with regular health screenings

Manage blood sugar with your doctor's guidance

Manage blood pressure with regular evaluations

90 percent

Despite these staggering statistics, there is a silver lining – 90 percent of heart diseases may be preventable with education and action, according to estimates from The American Heart Association. This statistic is unsurprising when you stop and consider the primary risk factors of CVD which are mostly behavioral.

This Heart Month and beyond, understanding the numbers that contribute to cardiovascular health is an important step towards better overall health. By embracing healthy lifestyle choices, staying physically active, maintaining a balanced diet, and avoiding harmful habits, we can help prevent cardiovascular issues and ensure our hearts stay strong for years to come.

