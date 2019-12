A 4-year-old is critically injured after a car hit the child in a school parking lot in D.C.'s Anacostia neighborhood Tuesday night, police and fire officials say.

The car struck the child about 8 p.m. outside Rocketship Legacy Prep at 4250 Massachusetts Ave. SE, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Someone took the child to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

D.C. police said the child has life-threatening injuries.

