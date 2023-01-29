Car Crashes Upside Down Into Hyattsville Home

A car crash in Hyattsville left the vehicle upside down and lodged into the side of a home on Sunday night.

Prince George's County police responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a house on Riggs Road, where they found a Honda had left a gaping hole in the back of the residence.

Authorities believe the car drove up a hill and collided into the house, which was vacant at the time. The driver was not hurt in the accident.

Police are currently assessing the damage to the structure.