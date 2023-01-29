Hyattsville

Car Crashes Upside Down Into Hyattsville Home

Authorities believe the car drove up a hill and collided into the house on Riggs Road.

By Katrina Neeper

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car crash in Hyattsville left the vehicle upside down and lodged into the side of a home on Sunday night. 

Prince George's County police responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a house on Riggs Road, where they found a Honda had left a gaping hole in the back of the residence.

Authorities believe the car drove up a hill and collided into the house, which was vacant at the time. The driver was not hurt in the accident.

Police are currently assessing the damage to the structure.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hyattsville
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us