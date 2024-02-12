Northern Virginia

Car crash downs powerlines, causes delays on Columbia Pike in Fairfax County

By NBC Washington Staff and Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver crashed into a utility pole and a house in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia, late Sunday, police say. The crash caused outages in the area and is expected to cause delays during the morning rush.

The Fairfax County police reported that Columbia Pike at Blair Road was closed due to the crash at about 8 p.m. The crash caused minor damage to the home and brought down powerlines.

“Extensive damage at the intersection of Columbia Pike at Blair Rd is estimated to cause delays through the morning commute. Please plan an alternate route & stay tuned for updates,” @FairfaxCountyPD said on X.

No one was injured in the crash.

Photos show a downed utility pole on the ground behind a metal road divider.

All three lanes in the area were blocked as of 6 a.m. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Dominion Power reported about 365 outages in the area as of 5:30 a.m. Crews are working to repair the utility pole and powerlines.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

