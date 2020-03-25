Capital Area Food Bank Asks for Help

The Capital Area Food Bank is committed to staying open during the Covid-19 emergency, and they need the community’s help.
Here’s what you can do today:
Make a financial donation at https://www.capitalareafoodbank.org/donate/ Here’s how your contribution will enable CAFB to supply food to our most vulnerable neighbors:
- Help increase direct distribution of food through pop-up pantries where they give out 25-pound boxes of shelf stable items, each able to feed a family of four for up to five days.
- Provide grab-and-go meals for children who normally participate in their after school-meals program.
- Reach seniors in need through their Grocery Plus, My Groceries to Go and Senior Brown Bag locations that remain open to provide seniors with supplemental groceries.
- Continue to supply food to “Community Hubs” - their nonprofit partners such as soup kitchens, shelters, and other non-profit organizations who are feeding the hungry.
Here’s one more way to help: If you are healthy, consider volunteering to help CAFB pack thousands of boxes of shelf stable food for distribution each day. It’s a great option for giving back while still maintaining social distance. https://volunteer.capitalareafoodbank.org/
Get more information about Capital Area Food Bank at https://www.capitalareafoodbank.org/