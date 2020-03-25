Capital Area Food Bank Asks for Help

The Capital Area Food Bank is committed to staying open during the Covid-19 emergency, and they need the community’s help.

Here’s what you can do today:

Make a financial donation at https://www.capitalareafoodbank.org/donate/ Here’s how your contribution will enable CAFB to supply food to our most vulnerable neighbors:

Help increase direct distribution of food through pop-up pantries where they give out 25-pound boxes of shelf stable items, each able to feed a family of four for up to five days.

Provide grab-and-go meals for children who normally participate in their after school-meals program.

Reach seniors in need through their Grocery Plus, My Groceries to Go and Senior Brown Bag locations that remain open to provide seniors with supplemental groceries.

Continue to supply food to “Community Hubs” - their nonprofit partners such as soup kitchens, shelters, and other non-profit organizations who are feeding the hungry.

Here’s one more way to help: If you are healthy, consider volunteering to help CAFB pack thousands of boxes of shelf stable food for distribution each day. It’s a great option for giving back while still maintaining social distance. https://volunteer.capitalareafoodbank.org/

Get more information about Capital Area Food Bank at https://www.capitalareafoodbank.org/