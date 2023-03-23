Frederick County

Body Camera Video Shows Fatal Frederick Police Shooting

Newly released body camera video shows police fatally shooting a man in Frederick, Maryland, earlier this month.

Police shot 44-year-old Joseph Sherrill inside an apartment on North East Street. The Maryland Attorney General's Office says he was wanted for violating probation.

A neighbor tipped off police that Sherill was in the apartment.

Police initially talked to Sherill's ex-wife at the door. She hesitated letting police search the apartment until they threatened to arrest her for lying.

Officers eventually found Sherrill hiding inside a closet with a knife. Officers repeatedly told him to drop the weapon.

Police retreated to the living room when Sherrill said, “You're going to have to shoot me first."

Eventually, the body camera video shows Sherill go into the living room with the knife, which is when police shot him.

The incident remains under investigation by the state attorney general.

