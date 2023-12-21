‘Big blowout': Mad Science Brewery in Frederick Co. closing after owner's cancer diagnosis

A popular farm brewery in Frederick County, Maryland, will have its final toast this weekend after the owner’s cancer diagnosis.

“We’re looking to do a big blowout, get rid of my inventory,” said Brian Roberts, owner of Mad Science Brewing Company in Adamstown. “Everything’s $10, four-pack or six-pack, doesn’t matter the beer. Just need it gone.”

He needs it gone because Saturday will be his last day.

First diagnosed in 2021, Roberts had been in the clear, but a scan last summer showed the cancer came back, and it’s not responding to treatment.

“At that point, I decided I really didn’t want to work seven days a week, or continue to work seven days a week, with whatever time I had left,” he said.

His wife, Louisa, posted on social media announcing the cancer and Saturday’s celebration. She wants the community to support her husband, and they want to thank the community.

“It’s the best thing,” she said. “We can’t rely on our friends forever, and he needs to enjoy what time he has left.”

They don’t want to focus on the sadness of what the future might bring. Roberts has an extremely positive attitude. He’ll participate in some clinical trials and get whatever treatment he can to extend his life.

“All you can do is laugh and smile and just roll with it,” he said.

His wife said they’re focusing on being happy -- staying optimistic but realistic.

“I get to walk my best friend in the entire world -- I’m going to cry -- to heaven’s gates,” she said. “Who gets to do that? Nobody gets to do that.”

On Saturday, they’ll welcome dedicated customers, maybe some new ones, and celebrate the end of a farm brewery that’s been there since 2015.

A beer enthusiast, Roberts plans to enjoy life and visit some other breweries after taking some time off. Mad Science Brewing will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.