Biden Spotted at Church, Deli in Georgetown

New President Joe Biden is already being spotted in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods. 

Four days after Inauguration Day, the president attended Mass on Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown and then his motorcade made a stop at the deli Call Your Mother. 

Biden waved to a crowd of cheering onlookers near the bagel shop at 35th and O streets NW but didn’t exit the vehicle. 

Call Your Mother called the president’s visit “a great Sunday surprise.” 

“Thrilled to have an admin again who will love all that DC has to offer — starting with sesame bagels!! Come back anytime,” they said in a tweet. 

Call Your Mother staff declined to say what the president and his staff selected but said a Secret Service agent placed “a very long order.” 

President Barack Obama was often spotted at D.C. eateries. President Donald Trump dined inside the White House and at BLT Prime in the Trump International Hotel, the Associated Press reported

