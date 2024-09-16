Beltway partially closed in Northern Virginia during morning rush hour

The Capital Beltway was partially closed in Northern Virginia during Monday morning’s rush hour after a crash involving a tractor-trailer, authorities say. Some lanes had reopened as of 9:30 a.m.

All northbound lanes of I-495 were closed at Georgetown Pike, the Virginia Department of Transportation said at about 7:40 a.m.

A traffic camera showed the huge vehicle on its side and a long line of cars stopped.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays. Drivers were directed onto Georgetown Pike.

“Signal timings are being monitored and adjusted on nearby roads,” VDOT said on X.

Two left lanes were open as of 9:30 a.m.

