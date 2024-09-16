Capital Beltway (I-495)

Beltway partially closed in Northern Virginia during morning rush hour

All northbound lanes of I-495 were closed at Georgetown Pike and partially reopened hours later

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Capital Beltway was partially closed in Northern Virginia during Monday morning’s rush hour after a crash involving a tractor-trailer, authorities say. Some lanes had reopened as of 9:30 a.m.

All northbound lanes of I-495 were closed at Georgetown Pike, the Virginia Department of Transportation said at about 7:40 a.m.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

A traffic camera showed the huge vehicle on its side and a long line of cars stopped.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays. Drivers were directed onto Georgetown Pike.

“Signal timings are being monitored and adjusted on nearby roads,” VDOT said on X.

Two left lanes were open as of 9:30 a.m.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington DC 2 hours ago

Person killed near Dupont Circle, police look for trio in white vehicle

Northwest DC 9 hours ago

Cars, motorcycle broken into at Northwest DC apartment complex

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Capital Beltway (I-495)
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us