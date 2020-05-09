Maryland

Beaches Largely Empty as Ocean City Reopens Boardwalk

By Associated Press

oceancitylive.com

Early indications from the reopening of Ocean City show few people flocking to the Maryland town's iconic beaches and boardwalk.

Live cameras from up and down the Ocean City boardwalk showed a sprinkling of visitors strolling the boardwalk and nearly empty beaches on a cold, sunny Saturday afternoon.

The town reopened the beach Saturday, but town officials said the initial reopening was designed primarily for locals. Hotels were still restricted from accepting bookings from general tourists, but day visitors were permitted.

A camera fixed on the towns' massive parking lot at the Ocean City inlet showed it to be nearly empty at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

