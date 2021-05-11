fire

Barn Burns to Ground in Montgomery County

By NBC Washington Staff

A large barn in Montgomery County burned to the ground overnight Tuesday, sending smoke over the area. 

The barn caught fire shortly before midnight on Peach Tree Road in Dickerson. It quickly became completely engulfed in flames, county fire officials said. 

More than 65 firefighters from 20 units responded, including help from neighboring Frederick County. 

No people or animals were hurt, Batallion Chief Jay Blake said early Tuesday, standing in front of the smoking ruins. The barn was full of tools, equipment and many bales of hay. 

There are no fire hydrants in the area and “water was an issue,” Blake said. 

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is underway. It caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage. 

