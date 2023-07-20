At least 5 hurt after driver hit pedestrians at Georgetown hospital

At least five people are hurt after a driver hit pedestrians in a parking garage at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Thursday, authorities say.

Five people were being treated in the hospital’s emergency room after the crash, DC Fire and EMS said. The driver was being evaluated. One victim, a woman, has grave injuries, according to police. Other victims have serious injuries.

First responders were called to the hospital in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road at about 12:45 p.m.

Several emergency vehicles could be seen in the area. Officers blocked off a parking garage entrance with police tape.

Information was not immediately released on the potential cause of the crash or if the driver could face charges. An investigation is underway.

