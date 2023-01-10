Art Fraud Victim on Brian Walshe: ‘I See Him as a Very Calculated Guy'

Brian Walshe — the husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, who is now charged in connection with the ongoing search — has had prior run-ins with the law, the NBC10 Investigators have learned, including pleading guilty to wire fraud and other federal charges involving phony Andy Warhol paintings.

The victim in that case, Ron Rivlin, has spoken out to NBC4 Washington D.C., saying that Walshe's demeanor did a 180 when he was caught lying about the fake paintings he sold back in 2016.

Rivlin is an art collector in Los Angeles, who owns hundreds of Warhols at his gallery — L.A.'s Revolver Gallery.

Walshe took photos of a friend's authentic Andy Warhol paintings and used the photos to sell replicas on eBay, according to court documents. Rivlin said he bought two paintings from Walshe before finding out they were fake.

Investigators spent hours here at a Republic Services Transfer Station in Peabody Monday, combing through trash, trying to find clues that might help them solve the disappearance of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe.

"I see him as a very calculated guy," Rivlin said. "I feel like he has no sense of accountability, compassion or empathy towards myself and other victims."

Rivlin said he was unable to get his full money back from Brian, and that it’s taken years to get justice, adding that he doesn't believe Brian is trustworthy.

Walshe is currently on probation and in home confinement, as he awaits sentencing for the federal case in which he pleaded guilty on three charges, including wire fraud.

The art scam case is separate from the investigation into his wife, Ana's, disappearance, at which point Walshe has only been charged with misleading investigators.

Rivlin said he was shocked by the ongoing search.

“I think it’s a very sad story," Rivilin said. "Especially if you take into account that she seemed to be very loved by her friends and family."