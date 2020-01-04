Arlington National Cemetery Increases Security After US Airstrike on Iranian General

Arlington National Cemetery is implementing heightened security measures after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general.

The extra security will create longer lines at security checkpoints and delays, Arlington says.

All visitors over the age of 16 will be required to show a valid state or government photo ID to enter by foot or car, Arlington National Cemetery says. Visitors aged 16 or 17 can show a school-issued ID.

This includes funeral attendees, tourists, tour guides, school groups and personnel on official business.

The cemetery said Friday that it's doing more thorough checks "due to current conditions," after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike near an airport in Baghdad.

Iran promised "harsh" retaliation, sparking concerns of cyberattacks and escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday that there are "no immediate threats" to the nation's capital, but agencies remain "vigilant."