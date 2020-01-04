Virginia

Arlington National Cemetery Increases Security After US Airstrike on Iranian General

Everyone over 16 will be ID'd before admittance

By Sophia Barnes

arlington national cemetery nbc4washington
NBC Washington

Arlington National Cemetery is implementing heightened security measures after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general.

The extra security will create longer lines at security checkpoints and delays, Arlington says.

All visitors over the age of 16 will be required to show a valid state or government photo ID to enter by foot or car, Arlington National Cemetery says. Visitors aged 16 or 17 can show a school-issued ID.

Local

Prince George's Co. 12 hours ago

Prince George’s Police Investigate Theft, Attempted Theft at Cemeteries

Arlington National Cemetery 12 hours ago

Marine Walks From Ohio to Arlington Cemetery to Raise Money for Vets

This includes funeral attendees, tourists, tour guides, school groups and personnel on official business.

The cemetery said Friday that it's doing more thorough checks "due to current conditions," after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike near an airport in Baghdad.

Iran promised "harsh" retaliation, sparking concerns of cyberattacks and escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday that there are "no immediate threats" to the nation's capital, but agencies remain "vigilant."

This article tagged under:

VirginiaIranArlington National Cemetery
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us