‘Amazing place': Horticulture director retiring after 55 years at Mount Vernon

George Washington’s Mount Vernon is preparing to say goodbye to one of its institutions.

For the past 55 years, Horticulture and Livestock Director Dean Norton has called Mount Vernon home.

“When I walk across the bowling green, I go, ‘Golly, this is such an amazing place to be,’” Norton said.

He manages the impressive grounds and the animals on the property.

“People say, ‘What do you do?’ I say, ‘Well, anything that has to do with chlorophyll or manure, that’s me,’” he said.

Norton has preserved and loved Mount Vernon's history for a half century.

“People realize when it’s time to pass the torch, and I have come to that realization,” he said.

In 1969, the Northern Virginia native took a job at Mount Vernon on a whim when he was a 16-year-old high school sophomore.

“I was just a paperboy, picking up trash,” Norton said. “Whatever they needed me to do.”

The horticulturist at the time took him under his ring. After graduating from Clemson with a degree in plant science, he returned.

In 1980, he took over as horticulturist.

“When I started, I thought it was all going to be about plants,” he said. “I realized very early on that history was a huge part of it.”

Through the years, he’s received many awards and accolades and given lectures across the country. But, as an expert in 18th century gardening, he’s most proud of his work on the property.

“The biggest accomplishments definitely were getting some of those gardens returned to what they were,” Norton said.

Norton even started his family at Mount Vernon.

“I met my wife here,” he said. “My children think of this as their back yard.”

His legacy at Mount Vernon will continue. After retirement, he will receive the title of director of horticulture and livestock emeritus.

“If you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life," Norton said. “That’s certainly been my experience.”

Norton’s last day is Dec. 31.

Norton is so revered in the horticulture community that last year he was appointed to a committee that helps preserve the White House.

