Algae detected along Patuxent River leads to health advisory

WSSC Water has detected high concentrations of blue-green algae, known as Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), in the Triadelphia Reservoir.

The reservoir, located along the Patuxent River in Montgomery and Howard counties, serves as a drinking water source for WSSC Water and a recreational area for hiking, fishing and boating.

The algae is known for causing adverse health effects. While the advisory does not affect drinking water, it will affect recreational water.

WSSC Water said they are monitoring water quality conditions at its Patuxent Water Filtration Plant.

Here's what to know about visiting the reservoir:

Recreation areas remain open.

Boating and fishing are allowed.

Any body part that comes in contact with reservoir water should be rinsed with drinking water.

Do not consume fish livers or digestive organs from fish caught in the reservoir. If you catch a fish in the reservoir, wash the fillets thoroughly with drinking water.

Do not allow pets to swim in or drink the water (prohibited at all times by WSSC Water watershed regulations).

If you or someone you know comes in contact with or ingests water at the reservoir, call your local health department: