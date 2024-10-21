Alexandria

Alexandria massage therapist arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting clients

The 31-year-old massage therapist has allegations of sexual assault by two clients.

By Taylor Edwards

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Getty Images

A massage therapist was arrested and charged with two counts of Object Sexual Penetration related to allegations of sexual assault by two clients, according to Alexandria police.

Picard K. Johnson, 31, was a massage therapist at the Foxchase Shoppes' Massage Envy on 4539 Duke Street.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

news 5 hours ago

Trump sued by Central Park Five for defamation over claims made during Harris debate

Southeast DC 4 hours ago

Man found shot near 16th Street and Kentucky Avenue in Southeast DC

Detectives are searching for anyone who visited the Alexandria location between Aug. 1 and Sept. 26 of this year who experienced any inappropriate contact with Johnson. They ask them to call Detective Vanderah with the APD Criminal Investigations Bureau, at 703-746-6678. Information can be provided anonymously.

Victim Advocates have been assigned to ensure the identified victims receive appropriate resources and assistance.

Contact the Alexandria Sexual Assault Hotline at 703-683-7273 if you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault and would like to speak with someone or get resources.

This article tagged under:

AlexandriaVirginiaNorthern Virginia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us