Alexandria massage therapist arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting clients

A massage therapist was arrested and charged with two counts of Object Sexual Penetration related to allegations of sexual assault by two clients, according to Alexandria police.

Picard K. Johnson, 31, was a massage therapist at the Foxchase Shoppes' Massage Envy on 4539 Duke Street.

Detectives are searching for anyone who visited the Alexandria location between Aug. 1 and Sept. 26 of this year who experienced any inappropriate contact with Johnson. They ask them to call Detective Vanderah with the APD Criminal Investigations Bureau, at 703-746-6678. Information can be provided anonymously.

Victim Advocates have been assigned to ensure the identified victims receive appropriate resources and assistance.

Contact the Alexandria Sexual Assault Hotline at 703-683-7273 if you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault and would like to speak with someone or get resources.