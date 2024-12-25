Air Force agrees to transfer DC's Air National Guard fighter squadron to MD

Another development has arrived in the deal to give the District long-term control of the RFK stadium site.

The Air Force has agreed to transfer D.C.'s Air National Guard fighter squadron to Maryland’s National Guard. Maryland leaders had sought the transfer as part of the deal to give D.C. control of RFK. The Washington Post was first to report the details of the transfer.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters Monday that she had no opposition to losing the Air National Guard.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

"It's not going to have an impact on D.C," she said. "There is no practical impact. All of the squadron is housed in Maryland currently, and it has been at Andrews Airforce Base and their mission won't change."

It’s unclear when the transfer will take place or if it could be impacted by the incoming Trump administration.