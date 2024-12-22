What does RFK stadium site bill mean to MD and VA? Here's what local leaders say

The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Saturday granting control of the old RFK Stadium site to D.C., a last-minute passage that helps clear the way for the Washington Commanders to potentially move back to the city.

Over the past year, D.C. and Maryland leaders have discussed their plans for both the futures of RFK Stadium and Northwest Stadium. Now, these plans could become a reality.

The Commanders are considering locations in the District, Maryland and Virginia to build a stadium in the coming years. Their lease at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, runs through 2027, and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris called 2030 a “reasonable target” for a new one.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser posted her reaction to the bill passing on X on Saturday, saying: "This is a win for DC, for our region, and for America. Everybody loves a good comeback story -- and that's DC's story."

"We're talking almost 200 acres of land in D.C. that's currently blighted," Bowser said last Monday. "The taxpayers of the District are willing to step up and put that land back into productive use: more jobs, more recreation, sports, parks and connections to the river, so it's time to move the bill."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke to News4's JP Finlay at the Commanders vs. Eagles game on Sunday about his reaction to the bill's passing.

He said that the bill was the "right decision" and it was the fastest, most efficient way of increasing the fan experience. Because of the bill, Moore said he's excited to be able to compete to keep the Commanders in Maryland.

When asked about the memorandum of understanding between the Commanders and Maryland, Moore said that the most important thing is that Maryland "is going to be better in the future than what it is right now."

"The team has committed to making sure that even if they left and went back to Washington, D.C. that they would pay for the demolition of the stadium and also work with us to be able to pay for the complete rebuild of this area," Moore said.

Moore said that when he thinks about the area, he wants it to be mixed-use with entertainment and housing.

"It includes making this place where we can work, live and play inside this area," Moore said about Northwest Stadium. "We have 200 acres that are being used eight days a year for two hours. It's underutilized."

The U.S. House passed the bill in February. With the bill's passage in the Senate as well, it now heads to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.