AI traffic camera program detects driver behavior

Police departments in Prince George’s County are piloting a new traffic camera program that uses artificial intelligence technology to detect driver behavior.

Obvio, the company behind the technology, targets unsafe driving and gives real-time feedback on a digital message board. If a driver runs a stop sign, a digital billboard lets the driver know what they did wrong, displaying “AN UNSAFE STOP.”

“When you have a speed camera, sometimes you’re not paying attention,” Cottage City Police Chief Anthony Ayers said. “You’re not aware that you went past the speed camera until you realize you receive that in the mail. This is a lot different. You get that fast response that you did something wrong.”

Currently, the program is being piloted in Colmar Manor and Forest Heights. Cottage City wrapped up its pilot program, where the data collected so far saw a 76% decrease in stop sign runners.

The camera can also detect bike and bus lane violations and drivers who don’t yield to pedestrians. The footage can then be used by police departments for enforcement and used as evidence in court.

Unlike with other speed cameras, drivers don’t get a ticket or fine for the camera catching them. But police can work in conjunction with the camera to catch offenders. Officers can pull over drivers based on the violations caught on camera.

Ayers said members of the community have flagged traffic safety as a major issue. His department plans to get two cameras and have them up soon. They will pay for the program with speed camera revenue.

The program costs $40,000 for a mobile unit and $15,000 for a stationary camera along with a subscription fee.