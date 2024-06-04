A young child shot herself in Maryland, just 2 days after a similar shooting

Police believe a 3-year-old girl shot and wounded herself Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Details about her injury were not immediately known, but police said it did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the shooting about 12:15 p.m. at a home in the 19700 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. The little girl was taken to a hospital.

It's not yet known how she got the gun, but Montgomery County police said they detained three adults in the home where the shooting happened.

This is the second time in less than 48 hours that a young child gained access to a gun and shot herself in the D.C. area. Late Sunday, a 4-year-old girl shot and wounded herself in Cheverly, Maryland. Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the gun used in that shooting.

Unintentional gun injuries are a leading cause of death for children, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They stress the importance of safe gun storage.