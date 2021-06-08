A Look Inside Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial

Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial, reopened Tuesday, June 8, 2021 with an increased emphasis on the lives of the more than 100 people who were enslaved there. Here’s a look inside.
A hallway in the plantation house at Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial. Wooden benches line the walls, along with large historic paintings.
The exterior of the plantation house at Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial. The house has large columns and a triangular roof, against a blue sky.
A statue of Robert E. Lee in the museum at Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial. The statue stands in front of an exhibit on reunification.
An exhibit shows living conditions in the slave quarters at Arlington House. A bedroom with two beds is viewable over a small kitchen with a fireplace.
An exhibit in the south slave quarters at Arlington House. Three historic books, a historic photo and Maria Syphax’s pitcher are visible behind glass.
Portraits hang in the interior of the plantation house. Paintings of two women and one man in historical clothing are hung on the wall. There is a fireplace with historic artifacts on the mantle. Other obscured paintings are hung on the wall.
The exterior of the museum at Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial. A white brick building surrounded by trees.