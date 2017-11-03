Students Find Substitute Teacher Passed Out, Drunk at Virginia School: Police - NBC4 Washington
Students Find Substitute Teacher Passed Out, Drunk at Virginia School: Police

    Students found a substitute teacher passed out and under the influence of alcohol in a Virginia classroom, police say.

    Konbeh Koroma, 24, of Springfield, was arrested Friday and faces charges of public drunkenness, police said.

    Koroma was substituting for a 10th, 11th and 12th grade art teacher at Robinson High School in Fairfax.

    Students found him passed out at his desk, police said.

    According to police, he was unresponsive when students tried to wake him.

    A school resource officer was called and officials discovered Korama was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

    He was taken to jail, police said.

    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago
