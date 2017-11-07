Several People Rescued After SE DC Apartment Building Catches Fire - NBC4 Washington
OLY-DC

Several People Rescued After SE DC Apartment Building Catches Fire

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Several People Rescued After SE DC Apartment Building Catches Fire

    Firefighters rescued several people from a burning apartment building in Southeast Washington Tuesday morning. 

    Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of a three-story building on the 100 block of Xenia Street SE about 4 a.m. Several people had to be rescued by ladder. Other residents were told to shelter in place. 

    Firefighters were able to put out the flames within a few minutes. 

    The fire department says one person was being evaluated for a minor injury. The Red Cross was called in to help five people who were displaced.

    Published 56 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices