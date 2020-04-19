coronavirus

89 DC Inmates Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Eight more cases were announced Sunday

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are now 39 inmates with coronavirus in isolation in D.C. jails and 50 inmates have recovered from the virus, the Department of Corrections said Sunday.

Eight men from age 23 to 52 tested positive. Of the eight new cases, two were previously in quarantine at the Correctional Treatment Facility as a precautionary measure after someone from their unit tested positive for COVID-19, and six residents were housed at the Central Detention Facility, according to the DOC.

The residents are currently in isolation medical staff are monitoring them, the DOC said.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

DC Store Hiring Postcard Writers

Virginia 3 hours ago

Arlington Rolls Out New COVID-19 EMS Unit

A 59-year-old resident who had previously tested positive was transported to a local hospital for observation, officials said.

Deon Crowell, 51, died while in custody. He was hospitalized and died Monday morning. 

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

A D.C. District Court judge denied a request to release inmates from two Department of Corrections facilities after inmates sued the department for lack of protections against the coronavirus.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCoronavirus in DCdc jailinmatesdc department of corrections
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us