89 DC Inmates Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

There are now 39 inmates with coronavirus in isolation in D.C. jails and 50 inmates have recovered from the virus, the Department of Corrections said Sunday.

Eight men from age 23 to 52 tested positive. Of the eight new cases, two were previously in quarantine at the Correctional Treatment Facility as a precautionary measure after someone from their unit tested positive for COVID-19, and six residents were housed at the Central Detention Facility, according to the DOC.

The residents are currently in isolation medical staff are monitoring them, the DOC said.

A 59-year-old resident who had previously tested positive was transported to a local hospital for observation, officials said.

Deon Crowell, 51, died while in custody. He was hospitalized and died Monday morning.

A D.C. District Court judge denied a request to release inmates from two Department of Corrections facilities after inmates sued the department for lack of protections against the coronavirus.