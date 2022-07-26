Crime and Courts

7-Year-Old Boy Injured in Hit-and-Run Near DC Playground: Police

The driver fled on foot, and the boy was taken by helicopter to a trauma center for treatment of serious injuries, police said

A 7-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash near a playground in Southeast Washington, D.C., Monday, and police are looking for the driver, police said.

Officers responded to a parking lot at the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation (THEARC) on Mississippi Avenue about 6:45 p.m. Monday, D.C. police said.

The boy was conscious and alert when officials arrived. A U.S. Park Police helicopter airlifted him to a trauma center, police said.

He had serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

The driver ran away from the scene, police said.

A silver sedan was seen stopped with its front tires over the curb near a fence that surrounds the playground, photo show.

Detectives are investigating.

