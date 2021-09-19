Rockville

6 Hurt in Rockville Pike Metrobus Crash; Minivan Crushed

By NBC Washington Staff

Six people are hurt after a crash in Rockville involving a Metrobus and five cars, the Montgomery County fire department says. A child is among the victims, and one person has life-threatening injuries. 

A minivan was crushed under a bus in the crash Sunday at Rockville Pike and Congressional Lane. The huge vehicle sat on the minivan's hood and driver’s seat. 

A white car with serious damage to the front end also could be seen. First responders appeared to be helping people nearby.

Here’s another look at the crash scene on Rockville Pike on Sept. 19, 2021. (Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said in an update that first responders helped a total of six patients. One person had critical, life-threatening injuries. Three other people had traumatic injuries and also were taken to hospitals. Two people declined being taken to hospitals. 

Information on the condition of the child wasn’t immediately available. 

It was wasn’t immediately clear why the crash occurred. 

News4 reached out to Metro. 

Southbound lanes of Rockville Pike were closed. 

