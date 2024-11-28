5 arrested for vandalizing pro-Israel group's DC office

Five people spray painted and threw liquid on the Northwest D.C. office building of a pro-Israel lobbying group, police say.

The group vandalized the American Israel Public Affairs Committee building on H Street Northwest about 12:30 a.m., police said.

Officers arrested 51-year-old Maria Ellis, 35-year-old Gabriella Labrosse, of Maryland, 43-year-old Deena Loreffler, of Northwest D.C., 24-year-old Nelize Moreno, of Damascus, Maryland, and 45-year-old Tiana Trutna, of Northwest D.C., after finding them on Third Street NW. Police did not have an address for Ellis.

They're charged with defacing private and public property, D.C. police said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Investigators are looking into whether the vandalism was a hate crime, police said.