D.C.

4-Year-Old Boy, 2 Men Hurt in Shooting in Northwest DC

DC police said the boy was conscious and breathing when a family member drove him to a hospital

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

A 4-year-old boy and two men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Northwest D.C., police say.

D.C. police officers and medics found two men shot about 6:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of First Street NW. A boy, who was not an intended target, was also shot, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said.

All three of them were conscious and breathing, police said.

A family member drove the boy to Children's National Hospital, police said. He is stable, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Contee said one of the men who was shot was arrested and was seen on camera firing a gun. He said the boy was caught in the crossfire.

It's unclear at this time if anyone else fired shots.

Police closed several streets in the area to investigate.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

children 3 hours ago

RSV Cases on Rise: The Symptoms Parents Should Watch for

Maryland 3 hours ago

UMD Launches Program for Low-Income State Residents

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

D.C.gun violenceMetropolitan Police Department
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us