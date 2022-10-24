4-Year-Old Boy, 2 Men Hurt in Shooting in Northwest DC

A 4-year-old boy and two men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Northwest D.C., police say.

D.C. police officers and medics found two men shot about 6:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of First Street NW. A boy, who was not an intended target, was also shot, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said.

All three of them were conscious and breathing, police said.

A family member drove the boy to Children's National Hospital, police said. He is stable, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Contee said one of the men who was shot was arrested and was seen on camera firing a gun. He said the boy was caught in the crossfire.

It's unclear at this time if anyone else fired shots.

Police closed several streets in the area to investigate.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.