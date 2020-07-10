3 Killed in Separate Shootings in Northeast DC

Three people died in separate shootings in Northeast D.C. Friday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

The deaths bring the number of homicides in the District this year to 97. There have been 15 homicides in Washington in July.

A woman was shot and killed about 5:20 p.m. in the 700 block of 21st Street NE.

About 6 p.m., a man suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at a fire station in the 4900 block of North Capitol Street NE in the Fort Totten neighborhood. Police are searching for a man last seen running westbound on nearby Farragut Place NE with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Another man was shot and killed about 7:40 p.m. at South Dakota Avenue and Newton Street in Northeast. The victim was found inside a car. Police broadcast a lookout for a burgundy Ford Taurus with three or four people inside last seen heading east on Newton Street NE.