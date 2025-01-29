3 dead in double homicide-suicide in rural Virginia

After more than five years without a homicide in Clarke County, Virginia, the sheriff’s office is investigating a double homicide and suicide at a rural property near Berryville.

The first 911 call came from someone in town who saw smoke Jan. 17.

First responders found a house burned down to the foundation. Susan Hallman’s body was in the front yard. She was killed by a gunshot.

Inside the burned home, investigators found a man’s body. He was burned beyond recognition.

About a quarter of a mile up the road, 73-year-old Peggy White, the property owner, was found shot to death on her front porch with rifle casings around her.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine who fired the fatal gunshots. They did not say whether a gun was recovered.

It could take weeks to identify the man found in the burned house.

Hallman, 58, recently moved back into the home her ex-husband rented for years from White.

Neighbor Johnny Milleson said White was well-known in the area.

“It hit me pretty hard, because Peggy is just a kind soul,” he said. “Everybody loved Peggy. She was kind of quiet. I would see her at the grocery store, at the post office, and she never had a bad word about anybody. Always had a smile on her face.”