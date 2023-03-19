Maryland

3 Children Killed, 2 Adults Critically Injured in Baltimore House Fire

By The Associated Press

Three children died Saturday morning in a fire at a home in Baltimore, authorities said.

Firefighters rescued the three children and two adults from the burning home before sunrise, the Baltimore Fire Department said on Twitter.

The children died a short time later, while the adults are in critical condition, authorities said.

The Fire Department didn't release any other details about the blaze, but said the cause is under investigation.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Maryland Mar 17

Moore Seeks Disaster Aid for Chesapeake Bay Invasive Fish

Southeast DC Mar 17

5-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Pulled From Burning DC Apartment

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandBaltimorefire
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us