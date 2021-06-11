3 Charged After Maryland Police Officer Struck by Car

Three people, including two juveniles, have been arrested after a police officer responding to a call was hit by a car, Prince George’s County Police said.

Two officers responded to a window tinting business in Temple Hills on Wednesday after a person said his credit card, which had been stolen from his car, had just been used at the business, police said in a news release.

One officer approached a black Dodge Charger inside the garage and ordered the driver to stop and roll down the window, police said. The driver sped off and struck the second officer. Another officer fired a shot at the vehicle, police said.

Police chased the Charger, which crashed and three people inside fled. Officers shocked one person with a stun gun and took him into custody. Officers caught the driver after a foot chase, and found the third suspect in nearby woods.

Paul Canarte, 18, of Washington, D.C., is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, firearms charges and additional charges, police said in a news release. Two juveniles are charged as adults with the same offenses. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

Detectives later discovered the Charger was stolen from Washington on Tuesday, police said. A search of the car turned up the parts to two polymer handguns and two loaded 30-round extended magazines.

The injured officer was treated at a hospital and released and the officer who fired his weapon is on administrative leave, police said.