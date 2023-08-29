2 Topgolf employees hurt in shooting at Germantown location: Police

Two Topgolf employees are hurt after they were shot at the Germantown, Maryland, location overnight Tuesday, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the venue in the 20100 block of Century Boulevard just after midnight, according to the Montgomery County Police.

The two men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of them was shot in the leg and the other in the torso area, police said.

The suspect drove away from the scene. The vehicle’s details were not immediately released. Police are searching for the suspect.

Topgolf is a popular entertainment venue with a restaurant, bar and hitting bays, where visitors play a golfing game. The Germantown location closes at midnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.