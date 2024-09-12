2 teens shot, run to school for help in Southeast DC

Two teenage boys were shot in Southeast Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning, and ran to a school to get help, police said.

Officers found the teens with gunshot wounds after responding about 9:50 a.m. to the 3900 block of 8th Street SE in the Washington Highlands area, police said. The KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory school and a recreation center are in the same block.

The shooting happened on 8th Street and not at the school, police said. Preliminarily, investigators believe the teens ran to the KIPP school for help.

The teens, believed to be 16 and 17 years old, were conscious and breathing when they were taken to local hospitals, police said. They are expected to survive.

A woman who lives near the school says she was sitting on her walker, then got down on the floor to make sure she stayed safe.

“I saw the kids running over there to the school,” she said.

Police are looking for a black SUV with California tags in connection to the shooting. D.C. police said their Real Time Crime Center identified photos of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

D.C. police D.C. police are looking for this car in connection with a shooting that injured two teen boys in Southeast D.C.

Yellow police tape surrounded a school entrance as officers bagged evidence at the scene.

