2 seriously injured after crash in Southwest DC

A man and a woman are seriously injured after a crash in Southwest D.C. early Monday, authorities say.

Firefighters rescued the two people from inside a Jeep in the 2000 block of Half St. SW, DC Fire and EMS reported at 2:40 a.m. The location is near Nationals Park and Audi Field.

The victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Photos show the blue Jeep badly crumpled with deflated or missing tires and a broken windshield. It was lying on its side when firefighters arrived and had to be towed away from the scene.

The street was closed but has since reopened.

No additional details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.