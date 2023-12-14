Maryland

3 people hit by car outside Rockville courthouse

The crash happened on E. Montgomery Avenue, near the Montgomery County District Courthouse

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter and Carissa DiMargo

Three people were hit by a car outside a courthouse in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Thursday after police believe the driver had just left a hearing.

All three people were taken to hospitals, Rockville police said. Information on their conditions was not immediately released.

The crash occurred in the 100 block of E. Montgomery Avenue, near the Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Chopper4 footage shows a number of police vehicles in the area.

People in the area told News4 that at least one victim appeared seriously hurt.

Montgomery County police say they believe the driver had just gone to a bond hearing at the court.

It's unclear if the driver was taken into police custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.

