2 Men Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring

Two men from Capitol Heights were arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Silver Spring earlier this month, Montgomery County police said.

Deandre Keith Ellis was found shot and killed inside a car March 5 in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responding to a welfare call found Ellis with a gunshot wound in a black vehicle in the 900 block of Bonifant Street.

The car where the victim was found was parked just outside of a Jamaican restaurant. An employee told News4 they were closed that night.

Detectives developed Kajohn and Ahmahd McCombs, both 22, as suspects, police said. They were taken into custody Tuesday.

It’s unclear what may have led to the shooting. The investigation continues.

The homicide came three weeks after Montgomery County leaders held a news conference on the same street where the crime happened. They announced new legislation aimed at improving late-night safety in Silver Spring. The plan requires businesses that are open late to develop safety plans and calls for improved lighting and more security cameras.