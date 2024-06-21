2 Fairfax County officers hurt after suspect steals police car, crashes: police

Two Fairfax County police officers were taken to hospitals after a man stole an unmarked police car from outside the Fair Oaks Mall, led police on a chase and then crashed into three police cruisers, authorities say.

The man took the unmarked police car from outside the mall shortly before noon Friday, sped off and turned on the lights and siren, county police say.

He first hit one cruiser. Officers pursued him along Government Center Parkway, past police headquarters and the county government center. Then he crashed into another two police cruisers.

Two officers and the suspect were taken to hospitals. Information on their injuries was not immediately released. Officers were able to take the man into custody.

Chopper4 images show the smashed vehicles.

An investigation is underway.

